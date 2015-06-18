Where are the vogella example projects at Github?
On a regular basis I get the question where people can find the example code of our tutorials. There are on Github but Github is big, so we created this vogella Source code page to make it easier to find the correct repository.
Lets the Pull Request be coming.
About Lars Vogel
Lars Vogel is the founder and CEO of the vogella GmbH and works as Eclipse and Android consultant, trainer and book author. He is a regular speaker at international conferences,
He is the primary author of vogella.com. With more than one million visitors per month this website is one of the central sources for Java, Eclipse and Android programming information.
